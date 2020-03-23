Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Enters Top 40 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Joins Top 10 On Billboard Digital Song Sales

Gabby Barrett’s breakthrough “I Hope” achieves more chart milestones this week, notably earning new peaks on the Billboard Hot 100 and Digital Song Sales component chart.

“I Hope” notably enters the illustrious Top 40 on this week’s Hot 100, rising fourteen places to a new high of #36. The industry-defining chart ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams and radio airplay.

“I Hope” concurrently holds at its #4 peak on Hot Country Songs, the genre-specific iteration of the Hot 100.

The overall Hot 100 gain coincides with another strong sales performance, as “I Hope” soars five places to a new high of #10 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales subchart.