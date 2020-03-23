V Debuts At #9 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

Powered by solid sales interest in his solo release “Sweet Night,” BTS member V arrives on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

V starts at #9 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the top artists who have yet to score a major hit on the key Billboard album or song charts. Like the Artist 100, the Emerging Artists chart accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

“Sweet Night” appears on the soundtrack to South Korean drama “Itaewon Class.” It spent much of the week as a leading performer on iTunes.

— BTS, meanwhile, claims #6 on this week’s Artist 100.