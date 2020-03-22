in Music News

Sub Urban’s “Cradles” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

“Cradles” takes over the top spot at alternative radio.

Sub Urban by Vixxion, courtesy of Warner Records

Sub Urban’s “Cradles” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places, the breakthrough hit seizes the throne from Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted.” “Cradles” received ~2,882 spins during the March 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 136 plays.

“everything i wanted” falls to #2 with ~2,810 tracking week spins (-92).

The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” concurrently drops one spot to #3, while The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” enjoys a one-place lift to #4. AWOLNATION’s “The Best” makes the opposite move, falling one spot to #5 on this week’s chart.

awolnationbillie eilishcradlessub urbanthe lumineersthe unlikely candidates

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Jake Owen’s “Homemade” Earns #1 At Country Radio

Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Blasts Into Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio