Sub Urban’s “Cradles” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Sub Urban’s “Cradles” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places, the breakthrough hit seizes the throne from Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted.” “Cradles” received ~2,882 spins during the March 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 136 plays.

“everything i wanted” falls to #2 with ~2,810 tracking week spins (-92).

The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” concurrently drops one spot to #3, while The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” enjoys a one-place lift to #4. AWOLNATION’s “The Best” makes the opposite move, falling one spot to #5 on this week’s chart.