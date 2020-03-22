Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Blasts Into Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” makes another big gain at hot adult contemporary radio, officially entering the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase chart.

Up four places, the new Gaga single earns #8 on this week’s listing. “Stupid Love” received ~3,251 spins during the March 15-21 tracking period, reflecting a healthy week-over-week gain of 364.

“Stupid Love” is the only new addition to the Top 10 this week.

— The song is also charting at the pop and adult contemporary radio formats. As of this week, it holds a Top 15 position at the former format and a Top 25 ranking at the latter.