Jake Owen’s “Homemade” Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Homemade” takes over the top spot on this week’s country chart.

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Jake Owen’s “Homemade” improves to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Homemade” seizes the throne from Kane Brown’s “Homesick.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Homemade” convincingly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 15-21 tracking period. It received ~8,534 spins (+664) and ~50.29 million audience impressions.

“Homesick” falls to #2 this week, while Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight” holds at #3. Brett Young’s “Catch” (#4) and Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” (#5) are also steady.

