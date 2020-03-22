Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Enjoys 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” cedes its throne at rhythmic radio but remains the top song at the urban format.

Played ~6,388 times during the March 15-21 tracking period, “Life Is Good” enjoys a third week atop the Mediabase urban radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 87 plays but keeps “Life Is Good” ahead of the competition.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” holds at #2 with ~6,198 spins (-111).

Up three places, H.E.R.’s “Slide (featuring YG)” earns a new peak of #3. DaBaby’s “BOP” slips one place to #4, and Rod Wave’s “Heart On Ice” ascends two spots to #5.