in Music News

Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Enjoys 3rd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

“Life Is Good” keeps the top spot at urban radio.

Future and Drake - Life Is Good | Epic

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” cedes its throne at rhythmic radio but remains the top song at the urban format.

Played ~6,388 times during the March 15-21 tracking period, “Life Is Good” enjoys a third week atop the Mediabase urban radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 87 plays but keeps “Life Is Good” ahead of the competition.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” holds at #2 with ~6,198 spins (-111).

Up three places, H.E.R.’s “Slide (featuring YG)” earns a new peak of #3. DaBaby’s “BOP” slips one place to #4, and Rod Wave’s “Heart On Ice” ascends two spots to #5.

dababyDrakefutureh.e.r.rod waveroddy ricchyg

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Russ & BIA’s “Best On Earth” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Jake Owen’s “Homemade” Earns #1 At Country Radio