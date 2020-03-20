John Mayer Scheduled For March 23 “Watch What Happens Live @ Home” Episode

To keep offering new content during the Coronavirus outbreak, several talk shows have been incorporating video interviews into their broadcasts. Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” is on the list, and the lineup for next week’s “@ Home” episodes was just revealed.

Said lineup includes confirmation that John Mayer will be chatting on the March 23 episode.

Other upcoming guests include Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connell, Stassi Schroeder, and Kyle Richards. Complete listings follow:

Sunday, March 22 – NENE LEAKES, JERRY O’CONNELL, and RAMONA SINGER

Monday, March 23 – JOHN MAYER

Tuesday, March 24 – STASSI SCHROEDER, JAX TAYLOR, and BRITTANY CARTWRIGHT

Wednesday, March 25 – KYLE RICHARDS, MELISSA GORGA, and JOE GORGA

Thursday, March 26 – TBD and TBD