Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship’s “The Blessing” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion Enter Top 5

After making waves on YouTube earlier this month, Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship’s live Elevation Ballantyne performance of “The Blessing” debuted on other digital platforms Friday.

It proved instantly resonant with iTunes buyers, soaring to #1 on the all-genre chart shortly after its release. It remains a convincing #1 as of press time at 4:25PM ET Friday afternoon.

It seized the throne from The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which is now #2 on the listing. Tones and I’s enduring “Dance Monkey” follows at #3.

A new release – Kelsea Ballerini’s “the other girl (with Halsey)” – takes #4, while Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” claims #5 on the strength of recent buzz (including ample TikTok interest).