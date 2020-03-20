in Music News, New Music

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship’s “The Blessing” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion Enter Top 5

“The Blessing” and “the other girl” are some of the big movers on iTunes.

The Blessing Live Performance | Elevation Worship/YouTube/Capitol CMG Paragon

After making waves on YouTube earlier this month, Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship’s live Elevation Ballantyne performance of “The Blessing” debuted on other digital platforms Friday.

It proved instantly resonant with iTunes buyers, soaring to #1 on the all-genre chart shortly after its release. It remains a convincing #1 as of press time at 4:25PM ET Friday afternoon.

It seized the throne from The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which is now #2 on the listing. Tones and I’s enduring “Dance Monkey” follows at #3.

A new release – Kelsea Ballerini’s “the other girl (with Halsey)” – takes #4, while Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” claims #5 on the strength of recent buzz (including ample TikTok interest).

cody carneselevation worshiphalseykari jobekelsea ballerinimegan thee stallionsavagethe blessingthe other girlthe weekndtones and i

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“Adore You” Will Become Harry Styles’ First Solo Top 5 Hit At Pop Radio

John Mayer Scheduled For March 23 “Watch What Happens Live @ Home” Episode