Jake Owen’s “Homemade” Headed For #1 At Country Radio

Jake Owen’s “Homemade” is set to claim the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

With a comfortable lead following the first four days of the March 15-21 tracking period, “Homemade” currently tops the building and rolling charts. As it is gaining airplay and does not face any imminent competition from below, “Homemade” should have no trouble retaining its #1 position through the close of tracking.

“Homemade” will take over the top spot from Kane Brown’s “Homesick,” which enjoyed a two-week reign.

This week’s final chart data will be revealed on Sunday, March 22.