in Music News

Jake Owen’s “Homemade” Headed For #1 At Country Radio

Jake Owen is set to score another country radio #1.

Jake Owen - Homemade Video | Big Loud

Jake Owen’s “Homemade” is set to claim the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

With a comfortable lead following the first four days of the March 15-21 tracking period, “Homemade” currently tops the building and rolling charts. As it is gaining airplay and does not face any imminent competition from below, “Homemade” should have no trouble retaining its #1 position through the close of tracking.

“Homemade” will take over the top spot from Kane Brown’s “Homesick,” which enjoyed a two-week reign.

This week’s final chart data will be revealed on Sunday, March 22.

homemadejake owen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

BTS Member V’s “Sweet Night” Enjoys Sixth Day At #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart (Update)