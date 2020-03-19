in TV News

First Look: Lucy Hale, Ariana Madix, More Appear On March 24 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Neil deGrasse Tyson and Tom Sandoval also appear.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3118 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lucy Hale, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)

Like many talk shows, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” suspended production in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

That does not, however, mean the program has exclusively switched to re-runs. Since several episodes had already been filmed, the show was able to air originals this week. The original content will continue through the first half of next week.

The March 24 episode will feature appearances by Lucy Hale, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. The former two join Kelly for an interview, while the latter two “Vanderpump Rules” stars appear in a mixology-related segment.

First-look photos follow:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3118 — Pictured: (l-r) Lucy Hale, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3118 — Pictured: (l-r) Lucy Hale, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3118 — Pictured: (l-r) Lucy Hale, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3118 — Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3118 — Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal)

