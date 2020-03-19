First Look: Lucy Hale, Ariana Madix, More Appear On March 24 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Like many talk shows, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” suspended production in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

That does not, however, mean the program has exclusively switched to re-runs. Since several episodes had already been filmed, the show was able to air originals this week. The original content will continue through the first half of next week.

The March 24 episode will feature appearances by Lucy Hale, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. The former two join Kelly for an interview, while the latter two “Vanderpump Rules” stars appear in a mixology-related segment.

First-look photos follow: