in TV News

Ratings: “The Walking Dead” Enjoys Big Viewership Gain, “Westworld” Falls Sharply From Last Season

The big 9PM dramas had mixed results Sunday night.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Samantha Morton as Alpha - The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 12 - Photo Credit: Jace Downs/AMC

The latest ratings report brings mixed results for Sunday’s flagship drama episodes, as AMC’s “The Walking Dead” posted a big gain but HBO’s “Westworld” premiered well below last season’s opener.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” drew a 1.23 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 3.49 million overall viewers. The numbers top the 0.92 rating and 2.93 million viewer figured posted by last week’s episode, marking the biggest week-to-week gains of the season.

In terms of adults 18-49, this week’s episode was the highest-rated since the October 13, 2019 broadcast.

“Westworld,” on the other hand, kicked off its third season with a 0.29 rating and 0.90 million viewers. The numbers markedly trail the 0.89 rating and 2.06 million viewer mark posted by the season two premiere, as well as the 0.56 rating and 1.56 million viewer mark posted by the last finale.

Both shows will, of course, receive lifts from DVR, on-demand and streaming.

amchbothe walking deadwestworld

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song