Reese Witherspoon Chats, Catches A “Woah,” Plays “Danger Word” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Prior to suspending production due to the Coronavirus outbreak, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” filmed a new episode featuring Reese Witherspoon. That episode airs Monday.

Witherspoon joins Ellen DeGeneres for a discussion, chatting about numerous topics. Among them? Her new Hulu miniseries adaptation of “Little Fires Everywhere” and her Golden Globes interaction with Reese Witherspoon on 3/16/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.) and Jay-Z.

Witherspoon and Ellen also chat about TikTok dances, before showing off their ability to catch a “woah.” Witherspoon’s appearance also includes a game of “Danger Word.”

The episode, which was filmed on March 10, will air Monday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy video highlights and photos: