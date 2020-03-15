in Music News

Songs By Static & Ben El & Pitbull, SAINt JHN, Breland, Sofia Carson & R3HAB, Bryce Vine Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Further Up,” “Roses,” “My Truck,” “I Luv U,” and “Baby Girl” earn Top 50 positions.

Static & Ben El - Further Up cover | Press Photo, courtesy of Saban Music Group

Static & Ben El & Pitbull’s “Further Up,” SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” Breland’s “My Truck,” Sofia Carson & R3HAB’s “I Luv U,” and Bryce Vine’s “Baby Girl” continue to gain traction at pop radio. The five songs officially enter the format’s Top 50 this week.

Played 473 times during the March 8-14 tracking period (+143), “Further Up” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #54 last week.

“Roses” concurrently rises six places to #47. The song received 424 tracking period plays (+88).

Credited with 395 spins (+128), “My Truck” jumps ten places to #48.

Up three places, “I Luv U” earns #49 this week. The Sofia Carson-R3HAB collaboration received 385 spins (+42).

A twenty-five place jump meanwhile brings “Baby Girl” to #50. It posted a tracking period play count of 365 (+275).

