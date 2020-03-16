Maroon 5’s “Memories” Reclaims #1 At Hot AC Radio, Earning 14th Week At #1

Maroon 5’s “Memories” recaptures the throne on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played 6,330 times during the March 8-14 tracking period, “Memories” rises one spot to #1 on this week’s chart. The spin count, which tops last week’s mark by 67, yields “Memories” a fourteenth non-consecutive week at #1.

Post Malone’s “Circles,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 with 6,292 spins (-116).

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” holds at #3, and Maren Morris’ “The Bones” spends another week at #4. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” is also steady, in its case holding onto the #5 spot.