BENEE, Caroline Rose Debut On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

One is seeing a surge of interest in her single “Supalonely.” The other just released her buzzy new album “Superstar.” As a result of the increased interest, both artists debut on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

BENEE, responsible for the aforementioned “Supalonely,” starts at #23 on this week’s listing. Caroline Rose, whose “Superstar” arrived on March 6, debuts at #24.

The Emerging Artists Chart ranks the Top 50 artists who have yet to score a major hit on the key Billboard song or album charts. It accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

Other new entries this week include Brandy Clark at #6 and Hot Mulligan at #35.