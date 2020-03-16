in Music News

BENEE, Caroline Rose Debut On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart

They debut inside the Top 25 on this week’s listing.

BENEE - Press Photo by Imogen Wilson, courtesy of Republic Records

One is seeing a surge of interest in her single “Supalonely.” The other just released her buzzy new album “Superstar.” As a result of the increased interest, both artists debut on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

BENEE, responsible for the aforementioned “Supalonely,” starts at #23 on this week’s listing. Caroline Rose, whose “Superstar” arrived on March 6, debuts at #24.

The Emerging Artists Chart ranks the Top 50 artists who have yet to score a major hit on the key Billboard song or album charts. It accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

Other new entries this week include Brandy Clark at #6 and Hot Mulligan at #35.

beneecaroline rosesupalonelysuperstar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Stays #1 Song In America, Dua Lipa #2, The Weeknd Top 5; Lil Uzi Has 3 In Top 10

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Debuts At #18 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Earns #1 For Sales