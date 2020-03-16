in Music News

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Debuts At #18 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Earns #1 For Sales

Lovato’s new single had a strong first week.

Demi Lovato - I Love Me video screen | Island

Thanks to a solid first week of activity, Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” debuts in the Top 20 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The song starts at #18 on this week’s edition of the chart, which accounts for streams, sales and radio activity. “I Love Me” fared well in all categories, finding particular strength on the sales front. It debuts at #1 on this week’s Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart.

“I Love Me” additionally starts at #36 on Streaming Songs and continues its climb at mainstream radio (though does not yet make the overall Radio Songs chart).

“I Love Me” is Lovato’s second Digital Song Sales #1. “Anyone,” her other chart-topper, earned #1 earlier this year on the heels of her Grammys performance.

demi lovatoi love me

