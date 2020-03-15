in Music News

Songs By Ali Gatie, Surfaces, Future & Drake, DaBaby Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“What If I Told You,” “Sunday Best,” “Life Is Good,” and “BOP” debut on the pop chart.

Ali Gatie, Warner Records Press Photo by Virisa Yong

Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You,” Surfaces’ “Sunday Best,” Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” and DaBaby’s “BOP” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “What If I Told You” makes this week’s Top 40 at #37. The Ali Gatie song received 974 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 135.

Up eleven places, “Sunday Best” makes its Top 40 debut at #38. The track received 906 tracking period plays (+418).

Credited with 781 spins (+159), “Life Is Good” rises seven places to #39.

“BOP” concurrently climbs one spot to #40 with 760 spins (-129).

