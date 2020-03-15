Songs By Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga Officially Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; SZA & Justin Timberlake Top 20

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side” concurrently moves into the Top 20.

Up three places, “RITMO” earns #13 on this week’s chart. The “Bad Boys For Life” cut received 7,169 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 824.

“Say So” concurrently jumps five places to #14, courtesy of its 6,624 spins (+1,681).

Credited with 6,616 spins (+1,989), “Stupid Love” ascends five places to #15.

“The Other Side,” which received 5,088 spins (+1,164), makes a five-place gain to #18.