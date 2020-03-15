in Music News

Songs By Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga Officially Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; SZA & Justin Timberlake Top 20

“RITMO,” “Say So,” “Stupid Love,” and “The Other Side” make gains at pop radio.

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin - RITMO Video | SME

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side” concurrently moves into the Top 20.

Up three places, “RITMO” earns #13 on this week’s chart. The “Bad Boys For Life” cut received 7,169 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 824.

“Say So” concurrently jumps five places to #14, courtesy of its 6,624 spins (+1,681).

Credited with 6,616 spins (+1,989), “Stupid Love” ascends five places to #15.

“The Other Side,” which received 5,088 spins (+1,164), makes a five-place gain to #18.

black eyed peasdoja catj balvinjustin timberlakeLady Gagaritmosay sostupid loveszathe other side

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Country Radio

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; BROCKHAMPTON’s “SUGAR,” Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” Top 30