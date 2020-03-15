in Music News

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Country Radio

Gabby Barrett scores her first Top 10 on this week’s country radio chart.

Gabby Barrett in I Hope | Warner

Breakthrough country star — and ACM Awards nominee — Gabby Barrett scores her first Top 10 at country radio this week.

Powered by a mammoth airplay gain, her debut radio single “I Hope” rises three places to #8 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The #8 position is based on chart points; “I Hope” meanwhile ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s 8th-most-played and 9th-most-heard song for the March 8-14 tracking period. The single received 5,729 plays (+516) and 32.61 million audience impressions.

— It appears Thomas Rhett’s “Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)” will also enter the Top 10 this week, but as it was in a very tight race with Riley Green’s “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” we will wait until the final chart goes to print this evening before confirming.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

