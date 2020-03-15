Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Country Radio

Breakthrough country star — and ACM Awards nominee — Gabby Barrett scores her first Top 10 at country radio this week.

Powered by a mammoth airplay gain, her debut radio single “I Hope” rises three places to #8 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The #8 position is based on chart points; “I Hope” meanwhile ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s 8th-most-played and 9th-most-heard song for the March 8-14 tracking period. The single received 5,729 plays (+516) and 32.61 million audience impressions.

— It appears Thomas Rhett’s “Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)” will also enter the Top 10 this week, but as it was in a very tight race with Riley Green’s “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” we will wait until the final chart goes to print this evening before confirming.