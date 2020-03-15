in Music News

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; BROCKHAMPTON’s “SUGAR,” Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” Top 30

“I Love Me,” “Sugar,” and “No Judgement” reach new peaks at pop.

Demi Lovato - I Love Me video screen | Island

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me,” which debuted at #30 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, flies into the Top 25 this week.

The new Lovato single earns #23 on this week’s listing. It received 3,822 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 2,062.

— As “I Love Me” hits the Top 25, BROCKHAMPTON’s “SUGAR” and Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” crack the Top 30.

Played 1,856 times during the tracking week (158), “SUGAR” climbs two places to a new high of #29.

“No Judgement” also rises two places, in its case moving from #32 to #30. It received 1,702 spins (+29).

brockhamptondemi lovatoi love meniall horanno judgementsugar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Songs By Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga Officially Enter Top 15 At Pop Radio; SZA & Justin Timberlake Top 20