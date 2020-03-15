Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Reaches Top 25 At Pop Radio; BROCKHAMPTON’s “SUGAR,” Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” Top 30

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me,” which debuted at #30 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, flies into the Top 25 this week.

The new Lovato single earns #23 on this week’s listing. It received 3,822 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 2,062.

— As “I Love Me” hits the Top 25, BROCKHAMPTON’s “SUGAR” and Niall Horan’s “No Judgement” crack the Top 30.

Played 1,856 times during the tracking week (158), “SUGAR” climbs two places to a new high of #29.

“No Judgement” also rises two places, in its case moving from #32 to #30. It received 1,702 spins (+29).