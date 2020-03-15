in Music News

H.E.R. & YG’s “Slide” Officially Enters Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio

“SLIDE” makes another big gain on the rhythmic chart.

H.E.R. by Hannah Hillier, courtesy of RCA Records

H.E.R.’s “Slide (featuring YG)” continues to climb the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. The collaboration officially earns a Top 5 position this week.

Up two places, “Slide” grabs #4 on this week’s listing. The H.E.R.-YG collaboration received ~4,222 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 244. “Slide,” moreover, ranks as the #2 gainer in the Top 10. Of the other songs in the Top 10, only Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” enjoyed a bigger gain.

“Slide” is also charting prominently at the urban radio format; it bullets at #6 on this week’s chart.

h.e.r.slideyg

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

I Prevail’s “Hurricane” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio