H.E.R. & YG’s “Slide” Officially Enters Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio

H.E.R.’s “Slide (featuring YG)” continues to climb the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. The collaboration officially earns a Top 5 position this week.

Up two places, “Slide” grabs #4 on this week’s listing. The H.E.R.-YG collaboration received ~4,222 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 244. “Slide,” moreover, ranks as the #2 gainer in the Top 10. Of the other songs in the Top 10, only Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” enjoyed a bigger gain.

“Slide” is also charting prominently at the urban radio format; it bullets at #6 on this week’s chart.