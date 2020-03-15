in Music News

Camila Cabello & DaBaby’s “My Oh My” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

“My Oh My” scores a Top 10 position on this week’s pop chart.

Camila Cabello and DaBaby in My Oh My | Epic

Making good on the projection, Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “My Oh My” earns #9 on this week’s chart. The “Romance” collaboration received ~11,439 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 836.

“My Oh My” follows “I Know What You Did Last Summer (with Shawn Mendes),” “Bad Things (with Machine Gun Kelly),” “Havana,” “Never Be The Same,” “Beautiful (Bazzi featuring Camila Cabello)” and “Señorita (with Shawn Mendes)” in becoming Camila’s seventh Top 10 hit at pop radio. She scored an additional three Top 10 hits as part of Fifth Harmony (“Worth It,” “Work From Home,” and “All In My Head”).

“My Oh My” is concurrently charting at rhythmic and hot adult contemporary radio, where it respectively holds Top 20 and Top 30 positions.

