I Prevail’s “Hurricane” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Hurricane” improves to #1 on this week’s active rock chart.

I Prevail’s “Hurricane” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, seizes the throne from Volbeat’s “Die To Live (featuring Neil Fallon).”

“Hurricane” received ~1,730 spins during the March 8-14 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 106 plays.

The aforementioned “Die To Live” falls to #2 with ~1,572 spins (-164). Five Finger Death Punch’s “Inside Out” stays at #3, while Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” enjoys a one-place lift to #4. The Hu’s “Yuve Yuve Yu (featuring From Ashes To New)” concurrently drops one spot to #5.

