Future & Drake’s “Life Is Good” Remains #1 At Urban Radio, Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

As it retains its crown at one format, Future’s “Life Is Good” reaches #1 on another radio chart this week.

Indeed, the song spends a second week atop the Mediabase urban listing, while scoring its first at the pinnacle of the Mediabase rhythmic chart.

— “Life Is Good” retains #1 on the urban chart thanks to the 6,474 spins it received during the March 8-14 tracking period. This week’s count actually trails last week’s mark by 56 but keeps “Life Is Good” ahead of the pack.

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” which received 6,309 spins (-39), spends another week at #2.

DaBaby’s “BOP” (#3), Mustard’s “Ballin’ (featuring Roddy Ricch)” (#4) and Russ & Bia’s “Best On Earth” (#5) also hold steady this week.

— The Future-Drake collaboration meanwhile rises one place to #1 on the rhythmic chart. It received ~6,603 spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 575.

“The Box,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 at rhythmic with ~6,556 spins (-277). “Best On Earth” holds at #3, and H.E.R.’s “Slide (featuring YG)” climbs two spots to #4. Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” concurrently drops one place to #5.