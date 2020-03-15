in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Enjoys 4th Week As #1 Song On Pop Radio Chart

“Don’t Start Now” extends its reign to four weeks.

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now video | Warner

Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” again claims #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~18,889 times during the March 8-14 tracking period, “Don’t Start Now” earns a fourth week atop the chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 337 spins, but it keeps “Don’t Start Now” ahead of the competition.

Granted, the competition does close some of the gap this week. Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE,” which holds at #2, received ~18,061 tracking period plays (+725).

Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” spends another week at #3. Post Malone’s “Circles” (#4) and The Weeknd’s “Heartless” (#5) are also steady this week.

