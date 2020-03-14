in Music News

Six Tracks From Lil Uzi Vert’s “LUV vs. The World 2” Make Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The deluxe edition of “Eternal Atake” enjoyed a big opening day on Spotify.

Lil Uzi Vert - Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Last Friday, Lil Uzi Vert enjoyed a dominant opening day on Spotify for his album “Eternal Atake.”

This Friday, he fared immensely well with tracks from the new deluxe edition of the album, also known as “Lil Uzi Vert (LUV) vs. The World 2.”

“Myron” actually took #1 on the Spotify chart for Friday, March 13, earning 2.271 million American first-day streams. Five other tracks from the deluxe edition appeared in the Top 10: “Bean (featuring Chief Keef)” (#3, 1.852 million), “Yessirskiii” (#4, 1.579 million), “Lotus” (#5, 1.450 million), “Strawberry Peels (featuring Young Thug & Gunna)” (#9, 1.273 million), and “Wassup (featuring Future)” (#10, 1.240 million).

With three tracks from “Eternal Atake” remaining in the Top 10 (“Baby Pluto,” “P2,” and “That Way”), Lil Uzi Vert boasted nine of the day’s Top 10 songs. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (#2) was the only non-LUV song in that region of the chart.

