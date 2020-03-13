Kerry Washington Now Advertised For March 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode

Earlier this month, news broke that “Little Fires Everywhere” principals Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon would be appearing (along with Dixie Chicks) on the March 16 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

This week, a revised lineup revealed that only Witherspoon and Dixie Chicks – not Washington – would be appearing on the episode.

Viewers evidently will, however, get to see a chat between Washington and Ellen. According to the program’s official website, Washington will now be appearing on the March 17 episode. Other guests for that day include Gavin Newsom and J Balvin.

Due to the show’s advance taping schedule, lineups theoretically should be more stable for “Ellen” than they are for live daytime talk shows. Still, all listings should be considered particularly subject-to-change as programs adapt to the Coronavirus pandemic.