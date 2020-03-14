in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” Earns Diamond Certification In US: “Lover” Album Reaches 2x Platinum

Swift also received new honors for “Wildest Dreams,” “Tim McGraw,” and more.

Taylor Swift - Shake It Off | Big Machine

Taylor Swift recently received new US certifications for a variety of songs, as well as her recent album “Lover.” Fittingly for a Taylor Swift announcement, the RIAA announced the honors on the 13th of March.

Swift received the biggest honor for her smash 2014 single “Shake It Off.” The phenomenon attained diamond (or 10x platinum) status in the United States, signifying 10 million in US units. Each unit equals 1 paid download or 150 streams. “Shake It Off” becomes Swift’s first diamond-certified single (she already has a diamond album in “Fearless”).

The Grammy-winning superstar also received new single awards for “Bad Blood” (6x platinum, 6 million), “Wildest Dreams” (4x platinum, 4 million), “Delicate” (2x platinum, 2 million), “Tim McGraw” (2x platinum, 2 million), and “I Know Places” (gold, 500K).

She meanwhile earned a 2x platinum album certification for “Lover.” The award signifies 2 million in US album units, with each equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.

lovershake it offTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

