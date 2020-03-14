Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” Earns Diamond Certification In US: “Lover” Album Reaches 2x Platinum

Taylor Swift recently received new US certifications for a variety of songs, as well as her recent album “Lover.” Fittingly for a Taylor Swift announcement, the RIAA announced the honors on the 13th of March.

Swift received the biggest honor for her smash 2014 single “Shake It Off.” The phenomenon attained diamond (or 10x platinum) status in the United States, signifying 10 million in US units. Each unit equals 1 paid download or 150 streams. “Shake It Off” becomes Swift’s first diamond-certified single (she already has a diamond album in “Fearless”).

The Grammy-winning superstar also received new single awards for “Bad Blood” (6x platinum, 6 million), “Wildest Dreams” (4x platinum, 4 million), “Delicate” (2x platinum, 2 million), “Tim McGraw” (2x platinum, 2 million), and “I Know Places” (gold, 500K).

She meanwhile earned a 2x platinum album certification for “Lover.” The award signifies 2 million in US album units, with each equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.