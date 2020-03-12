“American Idol” Judges Appearing On March 24 “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” Gabby Barrett Performing On March 27

In re-runs next week, “Live With Kelly & Ryan” will return with originals during the week of March 23.

Ryan’s other big show “American Idol” will receive attention during two separate episodes. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will appear for an interview on the March 24 episode. Former finalist Gabby Barrett will then perform on the March 27 broadcast.

Some of the week’s episodes will also feature a guest co-host: Liza Koshy on March 23, Nicole Richie on March 24, and Maria Menounos on March 25 and 26. Other upcoming guests include Tessa Thompson (March 23), Josh Hutcherson (March 23), Joshua Jackson (March 25), Justin Long (March 25), Deepak Chopra (March 25), Claire Foy (March 26), and Laurie Metcalf (March 27).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.