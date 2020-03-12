Ester Exposito Shares Stunning Instagram Bikini Picture Ahead Of “ELITE” Season 3 Release

With just hours remaining until Netflix releases season three of “ELITE,” star Ester Exposito made waves with a new Instagram picture.

The picture finds the charismatic actress wearing a bikini while spending time in Mexico. She looks characteristically fantastic.

Clearly resonant with followers, the shot amassed over 500K likes in its first twenty minutes. That number will surely swell in the coming hours.

Exposito plays Carla in the popular Spanish drama, which will return for new episodes on Friday, March 13. Season two ended with Carla coming clean about Polo’s culpability in Marina’s murder, only for Caye to hide the murder weapon – and thus prevent (or at least delay) his prosecution.