Maisie Williams, Adam Lambert, More Scheduled For Upcoming “The View” Episodes

ABC revealed listings for this coming week’s “The View” broadcasts.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: THE QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT STORY (Miracle Productions / ABC)

In addition to appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Maisie Williams will make a daytime talk show appearance on March 17.

Williams will support “The New Mutants” on that day’s “The View.” ABC confirmed the news, also confirming some other upcoming celebrity guests.

That list, featured in full below, also confirms Adam Lambert for the March 20 broadcast.

Monday, Mar. 16 – Rachel Campos-Duffy guest co-hosts; Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Maisie Williams (“The New Mutants”)

Wednesday, Mar. 18 — Dana Loesch (author, “Grace Canceled”)

Thursday, Mar. 19 — Sage Steele guest co-hosts; Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); performance from the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hadestown”

Friday, Mar. 20 — Adam Lambert (album, “Velvet”)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

