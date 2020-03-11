Maisie Williams, Adam Lambert, More Scheduled For Upcoming “The View” Episodes

In addition to appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Maisie Williams will make a daytime talk show appearance on March 17.

Williams will support “The New Mutants” on that day’s “The View.” ABC confirmed the news, also confirming some other upcoming celebrity guests.

That list, featured in full below, also confirms Adam Lambert for the March 20 broadcast.

Monday, Mar. 16 – Rachel Campos-Duffy guest co-hosts; Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Tuesday, Mar. 17 – Maisie Williams (“The New Mutants”)

Wednesday, Mar. 18 — Dana Loesch (author, “Grace Canceled”)

Thursday, Mar. 19 — Sage Steele guest co-hosts; Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); performance from the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hadestown”

Friday, Mar. 20 — Adam Lambert (album, “Velvet”)