Tate McRae Scheduled To Perform On March 17 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Rising pop star Tate McRae will soon make a late-night talk show appearance.

The artist, who has been gaining plenty of Spotify (and even some radio) traction for songs like “Stupid,” will perform on the March 17 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The performance will follow host Seth Meyers’ interviews with Chris Evans and Carly Simon.

Who else can you expect on “Seth”? Listings follow:

Tuesday, March 10: Guests Emily Ratajkowski (Founder of the clothing line Inamorata), Cillian Murphy (A Quiet Place Part II) and David Simon (The Plot Against America). Steve Ferrone sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0963

Wednesday, March 11: Guest Nick Offerman (Devs), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) and musical guest D Smoke ft. Davion Farris (“Fly,” Album: Black Habits). Steve Ferrone sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0964

Thursday, March 12: Guests John Krasinski (A Quiet Place Part II), Regina Hall (Black Monday) and musical guest BONES UK (“Pretty Waste,” Album: BONES UK). Steve Ferrone sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0965

Friday, March 13: Guests John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), Elizabeth Debicki (The Burnt Orange Heresy) and Jenny Offill (Weather). Glen Sobel sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 3/3/20)

Monday, March 16: Guests Hank Azaria (Brockmire), Retta (Good Girls) and musical guest Hailey Whitters (“All the Cool Girls,” Album: The Dream). Show 0966

**Tuesday, March 17: Guests Chris Evans (Co-founder of the website AStartingPoint.com), Carly Simon (The Music of Carly Simon tribute at Carnegie Hall) and musical guest Tate McRae (“stupid,” EP: all the things I never said). Show 0967