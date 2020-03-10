in TV News

Ratings: “Dare Me” Season Finale Was Most-Watched Episode Since Premiere

“Dare Me” closed its first season with ratings gains.

DARE ME -- "Shock & Awe" Episode 110 -- Pictured: Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy -- (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)

USA Network’s “Dare Me” concluded its first season with its best ratings since the December 29 premiere.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, “Dare Me” drew a 0.14 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 0.43 million overall viewers for Sunday’s season finale. The numbers top the 0.12 rating and 0.37 million viewer mark posted by the penultimate episode.

They, moreover, rank as the show’s best figures since the series premiere drew a 0.20 rating and 0.60 million viewers.

“Dare Me” generally enjoyed modest, albeit fairly steady, ratings for the duration of 10-episode first season. It nonetheless generated ample buzz and compared decently to other shows on the USA calendar.

The network has not made a decision on a new season. Studio Universal Cable Productions has, however, inked an overall deal with co-showrunner Gina Fattore.

dare meusa network

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

“Love Is Blind” Cast Members Appear, Play Never Have I Ever On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)