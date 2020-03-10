Maisie Williams Scheduled For March 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Prior to the film’s April 3 opening date, “The New Mutants” star Maisie Williams will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Williams will appear on the March 17 edition of the late-night talk show. Her interview will air as part of an episode that also features Ice T. The musician and actor will chat with Fallon, before later taking the stage with his Body Count band.

NBC’s official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Tuesday, March 10: Guests include Nick Offerman, Charli D’Amelio and musical guest HAIM. Show 1222

Wednesday, March 11: Guests include Senator Bernie Sanders, Angela Bassett and Isabel Hagen. Show 1223

Thursday, March 12: Guests include Mandy Moore, Dane DeHaan and musical guest Mandy Moore. Show 1224

Friday, March 13: Guests include Ice Cube, Andrew Rannells and musical guest Brittany Howard. Show 1225

Monday, March 16: Guests include Armie Hammer, Evan Rachel Wood and musical guest Conan Gray. Show 1226

Tuesday, March 17: Guests include Ice T, Maisie Williams and musical guest Body Count. Show 1227