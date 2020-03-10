First Look: Emily Ratajkowski Appears On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 963 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Emily Ratajkowski during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 10, 2020 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Actress, model, mogul and designer Emily Ratajkowski makes a late-night talk show appearance Tuesday night.
She appears as an interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Along with Ratajkowski, the episode features discussions with Cillian Murphy and David Simon. Steve Ferrone additionally sits in with The 8G Band as part of his week-long residency.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of Tuesday night’s broadcast, NBC shared a first-look at the taping – including shots of Ratajkowski’s interview.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 963 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Emily Ratajkowski during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 963 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Cillian Murphy during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 963 — Pictured: (l-r) Writer David Simon during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
