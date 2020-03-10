Charli D’Amelio Chats, Appears In TikTok Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1222 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and dancer Charli D'Amelio during "History of TikTok Dancing" on March 10, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
As TikTok continues its journey toward pop culture dominance, one of the platform’s biggest stars pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Charli D’Amelio, that social media sensation, appears for an interview on Tuesday’s episode. Not simply there to chat, she also joins Fallon for a “History Of TikTok Dancing” segment.
In addition to D’Amelio, Tuesday’s episode features a chat with Nick Offerman. HAIM also takes the stage to deliver its second “Tonight Show” performance in two nights.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1222 — Pictured: (l-r) Dancer Charli D’Amelio during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1222 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and dancer Charli D’Amelio during “History of TikTok Dancing” on March 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1222 — Pictured: Musical guest HAIM performs on March 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1222 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Nick Offerman during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 10, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
