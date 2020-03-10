Charli D’Amelio Chats, Appears In TikTok Segment On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

As TikTok continues its journey toward pop culture dominance, one of the platform’s biggest stars pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Charli D’Amelio, that social media sensation, appears for an interview on Tuesday’s episode. Not simply there to chat, she also joins Fallon for a “History Of TikTok Dancing” segment.

In addition to D’Amelio, Tuesday’s episode features a chat with Nick Offerman. HAIM also takes the stage to deliver its second “Tonight Show” performance in two nights.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow: