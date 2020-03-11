Niall Horan Continues Residency On Tuesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, March 10, 2020, with guests Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, and music from Niall Horan. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tuesday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden” marks the second part of the singer-songwriter’s four-night stand.
Like Monday’s appearance, Tuesday’s visit finds Horan engaging in a comedic segment. He also takes the stage to deliver another performance.
Horan’s “Late Late Show” residency precedes Friday’s release of his new album “Heartbreak Weather.”
Tuesday’s episode, which also features Annette Bening and Elle Fanning, began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast. It will carry the same start time in the west.
Photos follow; videos will be posted upon availability.
