in Music News

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“I Love Me” convincingly tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Demi Lovato - I Love Me | Island

In addition to topping the hot adult contemporary add board, Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from 152 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact. The impressive count positions “I Love Me” convincingly atop this week’s pop radio add listing.

Each added by 33 stations, Bryce Vine’s “Baby Girl” and 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Old Me” tie for second. Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” follows in fourth with 23 pickups, and an add count of 15 slots Doja Cat’s “Say So” in fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” (6th-most), Breland’s “My Truck” (7th-most), Regard’s “Ride It” (8th-most), Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” (9th-most, tie), and Brockhampton’s “Sugar” (9th-most, tie).

5 seconds of summerbrelandbrockhamptonbryce vinedemi lovatodoja cati love meLady Gagalauvregardsurfaces

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Songs By Maren Morris, Roddy Ricch, Surfaces, Demi Lovato Added By Z100 New York