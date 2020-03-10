Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

In addition to topping the hot adult contemporary add board, Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The new single won support from 152 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact. The impressive count positions “I Love Me” convincingly atop this week’s pop radio add listing.

Each added by 33 stations, Bryce Vine’s “Baby Girl” and 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Old Me” tie for second. Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” follows in fourth with 23 pickups, and an add count of 15 slots Doja Cat’s “Say So” in fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” (6th-most), Breland’s “My Truck” (7th-most), Regard’s “Ride It” (8th-most), Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” (9th-most, tie), and Brockhampton’s “Sugar” (9th-most, tie).