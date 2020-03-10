Songs By Maren Morris, Roddy Ricch, Surfaces, Demi Lovato Added By Z100 New York

In its report to the March 10 pop radio add board, Z100 confirmed four additions to its playlist.

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station officially added Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Surfaces’ “Sunday Best,” and Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me.”

“The Bones” and “The Box” have been attracting pop radio interest after hitting #1 at other formats — country in the case of “The Bones” and rhythmic and urban for “The Box.” “Sunday Best” and “I Love Me” are just getting started at pop (and hot adult contemporary_ radio; “I Love Me” is a lock to rank as this week’s most added song.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.