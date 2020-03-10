in Music News

Songs By Maren Morris, Roddy Ricch, Surfaces, Demi Lovato Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station just picked up a handful of new songs.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd in The Bones | Sony Music

In its report to the March 10 pop radio add board, Z100 confirmed four additions to its playlist.

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station officially added Maren Morris’ “The Bones,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Surfaces’ “Sunday Best,” and Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me.”

“The Bones” and “The Box” have been attracting pop radio interest after hitting #1 at other formats — country in the case of “The Bones” and rhythmic and urban for “The Box.” “Sunday Best” and “I Love Me” are just getting started at pop (and hot adult contemporary_ radio; “I Love Me” is a lock to rank as this week’s most added song.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

demi lovatoi love memaren morrisroddy ricchsunday bestsurfacesthe bonesthe box

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Maisie Williams Scheduled For March 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song