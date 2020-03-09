Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Ranks As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

Demi Lovato’s new “I Love Me” received a substantial amount of first-week support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 27 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “I Love Me” ranks as the format’s most added song.

SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side,” which won support from 17 new stations this week, takes second place on the add board. Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” garners third place with an add count of 10.

Sam Smith’s “To Die For” lands in fourth with 8 adds, and an add count of 7 slots Leslie Odom, Jr.’s “Go Crazy” in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Sam Fischer’s “This City” (6th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (6th-most, tie), Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” (6th-most, tie), Fitz & The Tantrums’ “I Just Wanna Shine” (9th-most), Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” (10th-most, tie), and Ali Gatie’s “What If I Told You That I Love You” (10th-most, tie).