First Look: Alex Rodriguez, KJ Apa, HAIM Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

A new episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — one featuring a strong guest lineup — airs Monday night.

The broadcast welcomes Alex Rodriguez and KJ Apa as its interview guests. HAIM, meanwhile, appears as the night’s musical act.

Not simply there to perform, the three-member group also participates in an Instagram-related comedy segment with Jimmy Fallon.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping: