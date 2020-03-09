First Look: Alex Rodriguez, KJ Apa, HAIM Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1221 -- Pictured: Musical guest HAIM performs on March 9, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
A new episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — one featuring a strong guest lineup — airs Monday night.
The broadcast welcomes Alex Rodriguez and KJ Apa as its interview guests. HAIM, meanwhile, appears as the night’s musical act.
Not simply there to perform, the three-member group also participates in an Instagram-related comedy segment with Jimmy Fallon.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1221 — Pictured: (l-r) Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1221 — Pictured: Musical guest HAIM performs on March 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1221 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest HAIM during “I Liked An Instagram Post” on March 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1221 — Pictured: Musical guest HAIM performs on March 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1221 — Pictured: Musical guest HAIM performs on March 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1221 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor KJ Apa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1221 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor KJ Apa during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on March 9, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
alex rodriguez haim jimmy fallon kj apa nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…