Conan Gray Scheduled To Perform On March 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Four days before the release of his album “Kid Krow,” rising pop star Conan Gray will make a high-profile talk show appearance.

According to NBC, Gray will perform on the March 20 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance will conclude an episode that also features Armie Hammer and Evan Rachel Wood.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” performers include HAIM (March 10), Mandy Moore (March 12) and Brittany Howard (March 13). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, March 10: Guests include Nick Offerman, Charli D’Amelio and musical guest HAIM. Show 1222

Wednesday, March 11: Guests include Senator Bernie Sanders, Angela Bassett and Isabel Hagen. Show 1223

Thursday, March 12: Guests include Mandy Moore, Dane DeHaan and musical guest Mandy Moore. Show 1224

Friday, March 13: Guests include Ice Cube, Andrew Rannells and musical guest Brittany Howard. Show 1225

Monday, March 16: Guests include Armie Hammer, Evan Rachel Wood and musical guest Conan Gray. Show 1226