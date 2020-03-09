in TV News

Conan Gray Scheduled To Perform On March 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The emerging pop star will take the stage on Monday’s “Fallon.”

Conan Gray by Brian Ziff, courtesy of Republic Records

Four days before the release of his album “Kid Krow,” rising pop star Conan Gray will make a high-profile talk show appearance.

According to NBC, Gray will perform on the March 20 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance will conclude an episode that also features Armie Hammer and Evan Rachel Wood.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” performers include HAIM (March 10), Mandy Moore (March 12) and Brittany Howard (March 13). Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, March 10: Guests include Nick Offerman, Charli D’Amelio and musical guest HAIM. Show 1222

Wednesday, March 11: Guests include Senator Bernie Sanders, Angela Bassett and Isabel Hagen. Show 1223

Thursday, March 12: Guests include Mandy Moore, Dane DeHaan and musical guest Mandy Moore. Show 1224

Friday, March 13: Guests include Ice Cube, Andrew Rannells and musical guest Brittany Howard. Show 1225

Monday, March 16: Guests include Armie Hammer, Evan Rachel Wood and musical guest Conan Gray. Show 1226

Conan Grayjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Alex Rodriguez, KJ Apa, HAIM Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” Ranks As Country Radio’s Most Added Song