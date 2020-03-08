The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Novocaine” seizes the throne from Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted.” The Unlikely Candidates’ single received ~2,906 spins during the March 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 230.

“everything i wanted,” which received ~2,879 spins (-80), falls to #2.

Sub Nation’s “Cradles” spends another week at #3, and AWOLNATION’s “The Best” keeps tabs on the #4 position. The stability continues through #5 as The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” remains in that position on this week’s chart.