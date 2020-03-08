in Music News

The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

“Novocaine” dethrones “everything i wanted” at alt.

The Unlikely Candidates - Novocaine Video | SME/RED

The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Novocaine” seizes the throne from Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted.” The Unlikely Candidates’ single received ~2,906 spins during the March 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 230.

“everything i wanted,” which received ~2,879 spins (-80), falls to #2.

Sub Nation’s “Cradles” spends another week at #3, and AWOLNATION’s “The Best” keeps tabs on the #4 position. The stability continues through #5 as The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” remains in that position on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

