John Krasinski Confirmed As Host For March 28 “Saturday Night Live,” Dua Lipa Will Perform As Musical Guest

During the second commercial break of this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” telecast, NBC confirmed the lineup for the next original installment.

Set to air March 28, the episode will feature host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa.

Krasinski’s hosting appearance will come in support of “A Quiet Place Part II.” Lipa’s performances will put momentum behind forthcoming album “Future Nostalgia.”

Currently in progress, this weekend’s episode features host Daniel Craig and musical guest The Weeknd. Re-runs from the current season will air on March 14 and March 21.