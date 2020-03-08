Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Enjoys 4th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Although its cedes its throne at urban radio, Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” hangs onto the #1 position at the rhythmic format.

Played ~6,833 times during the March 1-7 tracking period, “The Box” enjoys a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 34 plays but keeps “The Box” ahead of the competition.

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” rises one place to #2 this week; it received ~6,026 spins (+814).

Russ & Bia’s “Best On Earth” ascends one spot to #3, and Arizona Zervas’ “ROXANNE” improves one place to #4. DaBaby’s “BOP” concurrently slides three places to #5.