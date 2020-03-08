in Music News

Regard’s “Ride It,” Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Enter Top 30 At Pop Radio

“Ride It” improves to #29, while “I Love Me” debuts at #30.

Already a worldwide hit, Regard’s version of “Ride It” continues its ascent at the US pop radio format. The song officially enters the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“I Love Me” concurrently debuts inside the Top 30 despite not launching until the sixth day of the March 1-7 tracking period.

Played 1,928 times during the tracking week, “Ride It” rises two places to #29. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 143.

“I Love Me,” which received 1,760 spins during the tracking period, starts at #30 on this week’s chart.

