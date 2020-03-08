Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza’s “Forever Yours” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza’s “Forever Yours” flies to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

Up six places from last week’s position, “Forever Yours” earns #1 on the strength of its 360 tracking period plays. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 82.

“Forever Yours” is a tribute to the late Avicii, who also has an artist credit on the track.

Played 352 times during the March 1-7 tracking period (-50), Diplo & Sidepiece’s “On My Mind” falls one place to #2.

Dua Lipa’s enduring “Don’t Start Now” rises two spots to #3, as MK & Sonny Fodera’s “One Night (featuring Raphaella)” slips one spot to #4. Vavo & Talksick’s “Like Nobody” concurrently rises three places to #5.