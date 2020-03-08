Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio; SZA & Justin Timberlake Top 25

Doja Cat’s soaring “Say So” and Lady Gaga’s new “Stupid Love” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side” concurrently moves into the Top 25.

Played 4,943 times during the March 1-7 tracking period, “Say So” rises three places to #19. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,051 spins.

Credited with 4,627 plays, “Stupid Love” jumps nine spots to #20. Its week-over-week spin gain of 2,490 ranks as the pop format’s greatest increase.

“The Other Side,” which received 3,924 spins (+1,489), concurrently rises four places to #23.