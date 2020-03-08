in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio; SZA & Justin Timberlake Top 25

“Say So,” “Stupid Love,” and “The Other Side” make big moves at pop radio.

Doja Cat in Say So | Kemosabe/RCA

Doja Cat’s soaring “Say So” and Lady Gaga’s new “Stupid Love” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. SZA & Justin Timberlake’s “The Other Side” concurrently moves into the Top 25.

Played 4,943 times during the March 1-7 tracking period, “Say So” rises three places to #19. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,051 spins.

Credited with 4,627 plays, “Stupid Love” jumps nine spots to #20. Its week-over-week spin gain of 2,490 ranks as the pop format’s greatest increase.

“The Other Side,” which received 3,924 spins (+1,489), concurrently rises four places to #23.

doja catjustin timberlakeLady Gagasay sostupid loveszathe other side

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” Officially Enters Top 10 At Country Radio

Regard’s “Ride It,” Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Enter Top 30 At Pop Radio