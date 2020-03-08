in Music News

Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio; Songs By Surfaces, Diplo, Morgan Wallen & Julia Michaels Enter Top 50

“Modern Loneliness,” “Sunday Best,” and “Heartless” are on the move at pop radio.

Lauv - Modern Loneliness Audio Cover | Kobalt/AWAL/YouTube

In debuting at #30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” is the highest-ranking addition to the Top 40. It is not the only new entry.

Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” also makes the chart this week. Below last week’s Top 40 at #48, the track jumps to #40 this week. It received 916 spins during the March 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 419.

— As “Modern Loneliness” makes the Top 40, Surfaces’ “Sunday Best” and Diplo, Julia Michaels & Morgan Wallen’s “Heartless” earn Top 50 rankings.

Played 488 times during the tracking week (+205), “Sunday Best” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #49 song. It was #54 last week.

“Heartless” concurrently rises three places to #50; it received 455 spins (+150).

diplo heartless julia michaels lauv modern loneliness morgan wallen sunday best surfaces

