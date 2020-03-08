Volbeat & Neil Fallon’s “Die To Live” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Volbeat’s “Die To Live (featuring Neil Fallon),” which claimed #2 on last week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart, improves to #1 this week.

“Die To Live” received 1,736 spins during the March 1-7 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 128.

I Prevail’s “Hurricane” rises one place to claim #2 on the listing. This week’s runner-up received 1,624 spins (+27).

Five Finger Death Punch’s “Inside Out,” last week’s #1, falls to #3 on the latest listing. The Hu’s “Yuve Yuve Yu (featuring From Ashes To New)” rises one place to #4, and Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” ticks up two spots to #5.